Dawn FM will mark The Weeknd's first full-length album since After Hours, released in March 2020. The new album is expected to feature the singles "Take My Breath" and "One Right Now" with Post Malone, both released in 2021.
The Weeknd celebrate the 10th anniversary of his mixtape Echoes of Silence in December by releasing a music video for his song of the same name.
