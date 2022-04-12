The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and other artists have received the iHeartRadio Titanium Award.

iHeartMedia said in a press release Tuesday that it presented the award to seven artists for reaching 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations with a hit song in 2021.

The Weeknd reached the milestone with his single "Save Your Tears," while Rodrigo did so with "good 4 u."

The other awardees were Doja Cat with "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, Lil Nas X with "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber with "Stay."

The total audience spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions -- the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service.

Rodrigo and Doja Cat and SZA were among the big winners at the Grammy Awards last week.