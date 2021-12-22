The Weeknd is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his mixtape Echoes of Silence.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter marked the occasion Tuesday by releasing a music video for the title track, "Echoes of Silence."

The "Echoes of Silence" video is created by artist Hajime Sorayama and centers on two robots in a dystopian future.

"here it is. for the 10th anniversary of 'Eches of Silence' the legend @hajimesorayamaofficial brought his robots to life for the first time using my song as the official score," The Weeknd wrote on Instagram.

"here's a gift for the OG fans. happy holidays to all of XO... the next time i see you... will be at dawn," he added.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Most recently, The Weeknd and FKA twigs released a single and music video for the song "Tears in the Club" last week.