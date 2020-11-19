The Weeknd has joined iHeartRadio's virtual Jingle Ball concert event, which will be broadcast nationwide on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. EST.

Jingle Ball will also be available to stream on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW will additionally air a Jingle Ball television special on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

The Weeknd will perform Sunday at the American Music Awards alongside Kenny G.

The singer, who is headlining the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Feb. 7, recently collaborated with Maluma for "Hawai Remix" and appeared in Maluma's music video for the track.