Billboard has announced the nominees for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.The Weeknd leads the field with 17 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.Doja Cat is also up for Top Artist and has 13 other nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top R&B Female Artist.Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo follow with 13 nominations each, while Drake has 11. Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran both have nine nominations.The 29th annual Billboard Music Awards will take place May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air on NBC. The event will also stream live on Peacock.Here's a list of 2022 Billboard Music Awards nominees:Top ArtistDoja CatDrakeOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftThe WeekndTop New ArtistGiveonMasked WolfOlivia RodrigoPooh ShiestyThe Kid LaroiTop Male ArtistDrakeEd SheeranJustin BieberLil Nas XThe WeekndTop Female ArtistAdeleDoja CatDua LipaOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftTop Duo\/GroupBTSGlass AnimalsImagine DragonsMigosSilk SonicTop Billboard 200 ArtistAdeleDrakeJuice WRLDMorgan WallenTaylor SwiftTop Hot 100 ArtistDoja CatDrakeJustin BieberOlivia RodrigoThe WeekndTop Streaming Songs ArtistDoja CatDrakeLil Nas XOlivia RodrigoThe WeekndTop Billboard 200 Album30, AdelePlanet Her, Doja CatCertified Lover Boy, DrakeDangerous: The Double Album, Morgan WallenSour, Olivia RodrigoTop Hot 100 Song"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA"Levitating," Dua Lipa"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber"Save Your Tears," The Weeknd and Ariana GrandeTop Streaming Song"Levitating," Dua Lipa"Heat Waves," Glass Animals"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber"Save Your Tears," The Weeknd and Ariana GrandeSee the full list of nominations here.