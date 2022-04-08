Billboard has announced the nominees for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The Weeknd leads the field with 17 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.

Doja Cat is also up for Top Artist and has 13 other nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top R&B Female Artist.

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo follow with 13 nominations each, while Drake has 11. Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran both have nine nominations.

The 29th annual Billboard Music Awards will take place May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air on NBC. The event will also stream live on Peacock.

Here's a list of 2022 Billboard Music Awards nominees:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard 200 Album

30, Adele

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Top Hot 100 Song

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA

"Levitating," Dua Lipa

"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo

"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

"Save Your Tears," The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

Top Streaming Song

"Levitating," Dua Lipa

"Heat Waves," Glass Animals

"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo

"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

"Save Your Tears," The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

