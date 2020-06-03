The Weeknd is calling on the music industry to take action and give "big" when it comes to addressing racial inequality.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer encouraged music labels, streaming services and music executives to donate generously to social justice causes following George Floyd's death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck. On Tuesday, many in the music industry observed #BlackoutTuesday, a day of silent protest meant to show solidarity with the black community in the wake of Floyd's death.

On Monday, The Weeknd donated $500,000 to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"To my fellow respected industry partners and execs- no one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services," he said Tuesday. "I gave yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to me and the community if you can join us on this."

Other people in the music industry are also pushing for change. Keith Harris, a veteran manager and label executive who represents Stevie Wonder , reflected on the "direct and indirect" racism he's experienced in the industry in an open letter Monday.

Harris' message was in response to #BlackoutTuesday. He said he is "gratified" to see the industry embrace #BlackoutTuesday but encouraged sustained awareness and change.

"I would like to remind you all that this awareness of racism in the industry should not last for one day, or one week, or one year. This should last forever," Harris wrote. "I would like to see other young black people in the industry rise to the positions of authority and seniority that their talent merits."

"We have had many false dawns in terms of equality in the industry, let's make sure that this is not another one," he said.

Others in the entertainment industry have also donated to social justice causes pushing for change. The cast and co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine gave $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network on Tuesday.