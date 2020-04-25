The Weeknd's After Hours is the No. 1 album in the United States for the fourth-consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Tory Lanez's The New Toronto 3, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 3, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 4 and Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 6, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 7, The Strokes' The New Abnormal at No. 8, Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 9 and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 10.