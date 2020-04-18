The Weeknd's 'After Hours' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
UPI News Service, 04/18/2020
The Weeknd's After Hours is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third, consecutive week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 3, Lil Baby's My Truth at No. 4 and Sam Hunt's SOUTHSIDE at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 6, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 9 and Jhene Aiko's Chilombo at No. 10.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.