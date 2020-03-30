The Weeknd is adding three new songs to his new album, After Hours.

The 30-year-old singer released "Nothing Compares," "Missed You" and "Final Lullaby," three new bonus tracks that appear on the After Hours deluxe edition, on Sunday.

The Weeknd shared promo photos for the songs on Twitter. The pictures for "Nothing Compares" and "Missed You" show The Weeknd in a room with stained glass windows, while the photo for "Final Lullaby" captures the singer in shadow.

"OUT NOW TRACK 15/16/17," the post reads.

The Weeknd released After Hours on March 20. The deluxe edition, which features five remixes, was released March 23.

After Hours includes the singles "Heartless," "Blinding Lights" and "In Your Eyes." The Weekend shared a short film for the album this month that shows him breaking down.

The Weeknd will promote After Hours with a new world tour, slated to begin June 11 in Vancouver, B.C.