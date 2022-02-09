Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Weekend Away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Wednesday featuring Leighton Meester as Beth, a wife and mother who visits Croatia with her best friend Kate (Christina Wolfe).

The preview shows Beth (Meester) become a suspect in Kate's (Wolfe) murder after Kate is found dead after a night out. Beth attempts to prove her innocence with the help of Zain (Ziad Bakri), an Uber driver.

"The Weekend Away is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows two best friends on a vacation gone awry. When one of them goes missing, the other must prove her innocence but her efforts to get to the truth uncover painful secrets," an official description reads.

Luke Norris and Amar Bukvic also star.

The Weekend Away is based on the Sarah Alderson novel of the same name. The film is written by Alderson and directed by Kim Farrant.

The Weekend Away premieres March 3 on Neflix.

Meester came to fame as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl and has since had roles on Single Parents and How I Met Your Father.