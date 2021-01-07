Former The Wanted member Tom Parker is celebrating a "significant reduction" in his brain tumor.

The 32-year-old singer shared a happy health update Thursday on Instagram after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in October.

Parker shared the news alongside a photo of himself with his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and their two children, daughter Aurelia Rose, and son Bodhi Thomas.

"SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION," Parker captioned the post. "These are the words I received today and I can't stop saying them over and over again."

"I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumor and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I'm keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!" he said.

Parker thanked his medical team, family, friends and fans for their support amid his health battle.

"I can't thank our wonderful NHS enough. You're all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line. To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies- I fight for you every second of every day," the singer said.

"Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days," he added. "To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength."

Parker ended by saying that his journey has been a "rollercoaster" but that today is a "good day."

Television personalities Sarah-Jane Crawford and Charlotte Hawkins were among those to celebrate the news in the comments.

"Best news EVER!!!!!!! Keep doing what you're doing and also visualizing your healing," Crawford wrote. "Love to you all."

"Amazing! Keep fighting this! xx," Hawkins said.

Parker announced in October that he was diagnosed with an inoperable stage 4 glioblastoma and was undergoing treatment. He said he and his family were "absolutely devastated" but would "fight this all the way."

"We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," Parker said at the time.

Parker came to fame with the boyband The Wanted, which disbanded in 2014.