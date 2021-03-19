AMC Networks and Complex Networks are working on a new cooking show inspired by The Walking Dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The companies announced a content partnership in a press release Friday that will include original series, integrations, branded promos and other original ideas.

AMC and Complex will first develop Run the Dish, a new series that combines The Walking Dead with First We Feast. The show will feature apocalypse-inspired dishes created by Complex Celebrity chefs and TWD franchise talent.

"We have original programming franchises that break through in popular culture and are focal points of vibrant and active fan communities," AMC Networks content room and integrated marketing EVP Kim Granito said.

"Through Complex Networks' well-established culture pillars, we are able to extend our viewers' relationships with these franchises in unexpected and highly-entertaining ways," she added.

First We Feast is an online magazine and YouTube channel that produces the YouTube series Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Tacos con Todo and and other food-centric content.

"Partnering with another iconic franchise with a rabid fanbase like The Walking Dead made all the sense when looking for our next strategic partnership. Together, we'll create new content experiences that enable brand partners to go deep with our IP and fandoms," Complex Networks chief revenue officer Edgar Hernandez said.

The Walking Dead will end with an 11th and final season on AMC. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, who play Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, will star in a new spinoff.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!