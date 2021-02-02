The first episode of The Walking Dead's extended 10th season will premiere one week early on streaming service AMC+.

The first episode is coming to AMC+ on Feb. 21 before it airs Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

All subsequent episodes will arrive early on AMC+ every Thursday prior to its television debut on Sunday, starting on March 4.

The Walking Dead Season 10 had its original finale air in October, however, the show produced six additional episodes after production resumed with COVID-19 protocols.

The Walking Dead will end with Season 11.