"In a nod to the franchise's landmark 30th anniversary, this season will feature surprises along the way, with special appearances from former coaches and mentors, callbacks to memorable moments and more," NBC teased this past spring.
Adam's artist, Alexia Jayy, was crowned champion of The Voice's 29th season, marking Adam's fourth win as a coach.
Adam's three previous wins as a coach were all before Season 10. He won Season 1 with Javier Colon, Season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and Season 9 with Jordan Smith.
Adam decided to star on The Voice's latest "Battle of Champions" season after previously serving as a coach from Seasons 1-16. He announced his departure from the reality singing competition in May 2019.
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The singer then returned for Season 27 of The Voice, which aired in early 2025, because it "felt right" and the "stars aligned" for him.
Adam then took another brief break from The Voice, missing out on Season 28, before agreeing to compete against Kelly and John Legend on The Voice: Battle of Champions.
For Kelly's part, she also won The Voice four times across her tenure as a coach.
Kelly served as a coach for Seasons 14 through 21, and then she returned for Season 23 and finally the "Battle of Champions" season earlier this year.
Kelly is the female coach with the most wins in the show's history. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.