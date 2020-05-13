'The Voice' Results: Micah Iverson, Thunderstorm Artis, Cammwess, Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris advance to Season 18 finale!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/13/2020
The Voice determined its five finalists for Season 18 who will compete in next week's finale from remote locations during Tuesday night's one-hour results show on NBC.
Of the Top 9 artists who performed on Monday night from their homes, the top votegetter on each team automatically advanced to the final round on Tuesday night's results show.
The four artists who received the most home viewer votes and won automatic spots in the Top 5 were Micah Iverson, a 26-year-old from Tokyo, Japan, from Kelly Clarkson's team; Thunderstorm Artis, a 24-year-old from Haleiwa, HI, from Nick Jonas' team; Cammwess, a 22-year-old from Blythewood, SC from John Legend's team; and Todd Tilghman, a 42-year-old from Meridian, MS, from Blake Shelton's team.
In addition, "Team Blake" member Toneisha Harris, a 44-year-old from Roswell, GA, also earned a spot in the finale with the show's "Instant Save" format.
The five remaining The Voice artists across all the teams were then asked to perform live from their remote locations and compete for the "Instant Save." The artists were able to pick their own songs.
Representing "Team Kelly," Megan Danielle, a 17-year-old from Douglasville, GA, performed "Simple Man" live from Winston, GA, in the hope of America saving her from elimination with votes.
"You are so rock and roll, girl! I mean, to be so young and so cool and so unaffected and pure -- just raw talent. That rasp is so beautiful. Everything you do is remarkable to me, and I have such a connection to you... I think you are so gifted, cool and believable," Kelly told her artist, adding the Megan moves her every time she sings.
On behalf of "Team Nick," Allegra Miles, a 17-year-old from St. John, USVI, sang "In My Blood" from West Palm Beach, FL.
Nick told Allegra from the first time he had heard her voice in the Blind Auditions, he was blown away. And with each step along the way, Nick gushed she only got better and better and has brought the world so much joy.
"This performance just now was absolutely knocked out of the park. I'm sure Shawn Mendes would be proud to hear his song sung so well. And I was so proud to hear you sing and pour your heart out tonight, and you should be so proud of yourself," Nick shared.
"Team Legend" artist Zan Fiskum, a 23-year-old from Seattle, WA, belted out "Always Remember Us This Way" for the "Instant Save" remotely from Maple Valley, WA.
John thought that was enough to keep her around, saying she had consistently stood out to him with her musicianship, wide range, angelic voice and desire to take risks vocally.
"You've shown us your ability to master any song that you sing, and now you've done this beautiful rendition of Lady Gaga's song and it was so lovely and so heartfelt. It was such a great closing statement to say, 'I deserve to be in the next round.' America, vote her into the finale!" John urged.
Joanna Serenko, an 18-year-old from St. Louis, MO, then performed "Unaware" as a member of "Team Blake" live from her hometown.
Blake told Joanna she's had "a hell of a journey" on the show and there's a reason for that.
"Every time there was a chance for you to maybe go home, none of us coaches were willing to let that happen because you're so special. And then last week with the 'Instant Save,' America wasn't willing to let you go home because you're so special," Blake explained.
Blake added that Joanna is "so unique" and her voice is so incredible. He said Joanna continued to take it to the next level and surprise viewers with how pitch-perfect she can be.
And finally, the other "Team Blake" member, Toneisha, serendaded viewers with "Lovin' You" from her hometown.
The coaches went crazy during Toneisha's performance and Kelly yelled, "You know you're bad!"
Blake couldn't believe the high Mariah Carey-like notes Toneisha hit in that song. Blake explained Toneisha "gets in her head a lot" although she performs so naturally every time.
"She is somebody who has so many levels and so many tools in her toolbox that she's constantly thinking, 'What can I do next?' And it's just incredible," Blake shared.
America was given a five-minute window in real time to vote on The Voice official app or NBC.com for their favorite artist of the five, and by the end of the commercial break, The Voice host Carson Daly announced Toneisha had been instantly saved and will be a finalist.