'The Voice' ousts Rowan Grace and Kique, America saves Kim Cruse and determines Top 8 artists
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/30/2022
The Voice eliminated Rowan Grace and Kique instead of Kim Cruse, which determined the Top 8 artists for Season 22 during Tuesday night's live results broadcast on NBC.
Rowan, a 16-year-old student and singer from Rapid City, SD, and Kique, an 18-year-old singer and pet shop employee from Miami, FL, were ousted from The Voice competition instead of Kim, a 30-year-old former backup vocalist from Woodville, TX, who was the other artist in the bottom three based on home viewer votes cast following Monday night's Top 10 performance show.
After the three artists each sang a survival song on Tuesday night's live show, America voted on The Voice official app and NBC.com via the show's "Instant Save" format to keep Kim in the competition.
Seven acts automatically advanced to next week's live show based on the votes that poured in during Monday night's show.
The "Team Blake" acts who automatically advanced and will join Kim in next week's live show were Bodie, a 29-year-old professor and singer from Los Angeles, CA, who currently resides in Ladera Ranch, CA; Brayden Lape, a 16-year-old student and aspiring singer from Grass Lake, MI; and Bryce Leatherwood, a 22-year-old student and singer from Woodstock, GA, who currently resides in Statesboro, GA.
"Team Camila" member Morgan Myles, a 35-year-old musician from Williamsport, PA who currently resides in Nashville, TN, was also saved by the votes.
"Team Gwen" watched Justin Aaron, a 34-year-old worship leader from Junction City, KS, go through to the next round.
And two members from "Team Legend" got a green light: Omar Jose Cardona, a 33-year-old singer and cruise ship headliner from Orlando, FL, and Parijita Bastola, a 17-year-old singer from Baltimore, MD, who currently resides in Severna Park, MD.
On Tuesday night, Rowan kicked off the elimination format by singing "Landslide."
Blake said every time Rowan stepped on the stage, it was like watching "a Grammy-type performance." He said she completely shined on that song.
Kique then sang "River," and his coach Gwen said it's rare to come across an artist who is so young and also "so unique in his style of singing." Gwen gushed about him being recognizable and said it would be "a shame" if this "gifted" singer didn't make it through to next week.
And finally, Kim belted out "Believe," and John praised the artist.
"I truly believe you're one of the best artists I've ever worked with. You have such a special gift," John said.
"Your tone is so beautiful to listen to, and you put your personality into every song in such a warm and beautiful way. I loved that performance. America, don't let her go!"
After the episode's final commercial break, Rowan thanked Blake for stealing her during "The Knockouts" and giving her another chance.
And Kique, who was not live in studio, told Gwen that she had done so much for him and he would be walking out of The Voice "a little less unruly." He said he taught her how to entertain and be herself.
The Voice host Carson Daly revealed the final set of results at the end of the night, and Kim was instantly saved, which resulted in her coach John being ecstatic.