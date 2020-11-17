Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice in Season 20.

The NBC reality singing competition announced Tuesday that Jonas, 28, will serve as a coach in the upcoming season.

Jonas will replace Gwen Stefani, who is serving as a coach in Season 19. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will return as coaches in Season 20.

Jonas previously served as a coach on The Voice in Season 18.

Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October after five years of dating.

In a teaser for Season 20, Clarkson, Shelton and Legend arrive on The Voice set while wondering who the new coach will be. They find Jonas, who is meditating and reflecting on his preparations for the new season.

"I've been living and breathing The Voice since Season 18," Jonas thinks in a voiceover. "I've honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry, hahaha!"

"Little do these coaches know, I've grown stronger by the day," he adds. "The newbie has now become the master."

Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform in the pop rock band Jonas Brothers. The group released its fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019.

The Jonas Brothers released a video for their holiday song "I Need You Christmas" this week.