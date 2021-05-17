'The Voice' cutting back to only one season per year beginning in 2021-2022 TV season
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/17/2021
The Voice is making a major change and will reportedly only air one season per year in the near future.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Voice is set to return to NBC with its 21st season this fall, however, the show will not be airing a Spring 2022 edition, the network has announced
NBC intends to only air one season per year going forward, Deadline reported, which is a huge departure for The Voice given viewers have enjoyed two separate competitions every year since 2012-2013.
NBC executive Frances Berwick told reporters, "Going into the 21st cycle in the fall,The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way," according to Deadline.
Berwick apparently wants to prevent The Voice format from getting stale and so it will not air in February and March next year.
"We want to eventize this iconic series," Berwick continued.
"We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year."
The Voice ratings for Season 20 dropped more than 25 percent in Adults 18-49 and about 12 percent in total viewers, according toThe Hollywood Reporter.
NBC is following the lead of ABC, which previously decided to also begin airing Dancing with the Stars -- which premieres a new season this fall -- once a year several years ago. ABC also airs only one season of American Idol every year, following the same format Fox used when it aired Idol.
When The Voice returns with Season 21 this fall, the show will air on Monday nights from 8-10PM ET/PT followed by Tuesday nights from 8-9PM ET/PT.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The show's Top 9 artists for this season include Team Blake's Cam Anthony, a 19-year-old singer who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA, and Jordan Matthew Young, a 34-year-old guitar repairman and house builder who currently resides in Austin, TX, as well as Team Nick's Rachel Mack, a 15-year-old high school student from Romeo, MI, and Dana Monique, a 41-year-old cruise ship headliner from Houston, TX.
The remaining artists are Team Legend's Victor Solomon, a 22-year-old college student who currently resides in Greensboro, NC, and Pia Renee, a 37-year-old commercial voiceover actor who currently resides in Villa Park, IL, as well as Team Kelly members Kenzie Wheeler, a 22-year-old grocery-store employee from Dover, FL, and Gihanna Zoe, a 17-year-old college student from Riverside, CA.
In addition, Corey Ward, a 34-year-old singer who currently resides in McDonough, GA, was voted into the Top 9 through America's "Instant Save." He will also therefore represent Coach Kelly in the semifinals. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.