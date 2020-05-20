'The Voice' crowns Todd Tilghman Season 18 champion over Thunderstorm Artis and Toneisha Harris
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/20/2020
The Voice has crowned Todd Tilghman its Season 18 winner during Tuesday night's two-hour finale episode that featured 21 feeds of live video from remote locations and aired on NBC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Todd, a 42-year-old from Meridian, MS, who was a member of coach Blake Shelton's team, was crowned champion over Thunderstorm Artis, a 24-year-old from Haleiwa, HI, and Toneisha Harris, a 44-year-old from Roswell, GA.
Todd won The Voice after receiving the most home viewer votes following Monday night's Top 5 performance show in which each finalist performed two songs -- a cover song and an original single.
Todd appeared shocked by his victory and celebrated remotely with his family in his own home after thanking Blake via videochat for his mentorship over the course of the season.
"It has meant the world to me in all of this," Todd told his coach.
"If there's anything I've taken away from this, it's that I'm a good singer because Blake has made me feel that way and made me feel I can do something with this."
The Voice host Carson Daly did not reveal whether Thunderstorm or Toneisha had finished in second place, but the two artists rounded out the Top 3.
Thunderstorm sang on behalf of coach Nick Jonas' team in the finals.
"Win or lose this thing, man, it's been such a blessing to work with you. Thank you for being such an amazing coach," Thunderstorm told Nick before the final results were announced.
Nick -- who was a first-time coach on The Voice this season -- told Thunderstorm in reply, "You are a star and you have wowed me every step of the way. I love you and I'm proud of you and I'm glad we got to go on this journey together."
And "Team Blake" member Toneisha gushed to her coach at the end of the finale broadcast, "Thank you for believing in me, thank you for supporting me, for pushing me, for stretching me, and I really appreciate you."
This season marks Blake's seventh win as a The Voice coach through the years, but all four coaches -- including Kelly Clarkson and John Legend -- were represented in the Season 18 finale on Tuesday night.
"Team Legend" member Cammwess, a 22-year-old from Blythewood, SC, finished the competition in fourth place.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I just pray that one day I'll be able to shake your hand and thank you for everything you've done for me because it's been magical," Cammwess told John.
And "Team Kelly" member Micah Iverson, a 26-year-old from Tokyo, Japan, placed fifth.
Micah gushed to Kelly, "You've been such a thoughtful and attentive mentor. You've taught me to hone my craft but also enjoy it."
The finale broadcast also featured performances by the Top 5 artists with their respective coaches, The Jonas Brothers, Lady Antebellum, Bon Jovi, Blake and girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and solo performances by Nick, John and Kelly.
On Monday night's final performance show, Todd's cover song was "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe, and his original song is called "Long Way Home."
Thunderstorm performed "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong and debuted her original song "Sedona."
Toneisha belted out "Faithfully" by Journey for her cover song and released "My Superhero" as her original.
Cammwess took the stage with "Purple Rain" by Prince, following by his original tune "Save It for Tomorrow."
ADVERTISEMENT
And Micah sang "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol as well as his original song "Butterflies" on Monday night.