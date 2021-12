By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/15/2021



crowned a trio of siblings, Girl Named Tom, its Season 21 champions during Tuesday night's two-hour finale broadcast on NBC."One final time on Season 21, here we go! The winner of is Girl Named Tom!" host Carson Daly announced at the conclusion of the finale broadcast."We had five finalists tonight, but history has been made on as the sibling trio from Pettisville, OH, wins it all! There is the trophy, take it!"Girl Named Tom's victory marked Kelly Clarkson 's fourth win as a coach on ."What a celebration! What an incredible season!" Carson gushed.Girl Named Tom is comprised of 26-year-old Caleb, 24-year-old Joshua and 20-year-old Bekah from Pettisville who currently reside in South Bend, IN.Before the live results were revealed, Kelly told her team members that she had an "amazing" time working with them."I'm so happy you picked me as your coach," Kelly said."I love your harmonies and I think you've done amazing things... You have such a huge fanbase behind you -- let's capitalize on that and keep it going, alright? Because I am 'Team GNT' forever!"coach Blake Shelton 's team member Wendy Moten, a 56-year-old from Memphis, TN, who currently resides in Nashville, TN, finished the season in second place.Blake expressed how it had been "an honor" to hang out with Wendy and watch her do what she does best in rehearsals and when making music."You've allowed me to pretend like I've been your coach," Blake joked before her second-place finish was announced."I joke all the time, 'Wendy couldn't even sing when she got here!' I called you a world-class talent, but you are just a world-class human being, and I am so proud of you."The finalist who claimed third place was Paris Winningham, a 32-year-old from Richmond, VA, who currently resides in Jacksonville, FL, and also represented Blake's team.Fourth place went to "Team Kelly" member Hailey Mia, a 13-year-old from Clifton, NJ.And coach John Legend 's team member Jershika Maple, a 24-year-old from Shreveport, LA, who currently resides in Killeen, TX, finished the competition in fifth place.Jershika had been saved multiple times by fans throughout her run on the show.coach Ariana Grande did not have an artist in the finale.The two-hour episode was jam-packed with musical performances.Singers and songwriters Jennifer Lopez Keke Palmer , Walker Hayes, Carrie Underwood Kid Cudi , BTS, and Coldplay all graced the stage with performances.The five finalists also sang duets with their respective coaches.Although Paris finished on Blake's team, he was previously a member of John's team.And John had stolen Jershika after Kelly let her go in the competition.