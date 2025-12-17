'The Voice' crowns Aiden Ross its Season 28 winner, keeping coach Niall Horan undefeated
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/17/2025
The Voice crowned Aiden Ross the winner of Season 28, keeping his coach, Niall Horan, the only undefeated coach in show history during the episode that aired Tuesday night on NBC.
Aiden defeated the runner-up artist, Ralph Edwards from Snoop Dogg's team, during the live, two-hour finale episode.
Niall, as a result, has won his first three seasons as a coach on The Voice. He also won Seasons 23 and 24.
"The most important thing [Niall has] taught me is to love what I'm doing and be glad that I'm doing it. Love you, man," the 20-year-old from Texas said before he was crowned champion.
Niall described Aiden as "a really down-to-earth" and "lovely guy" who is "gifted."
In addition to Ralph Edwards, the other artists who competed in The Voice finals were Reba McEntire's team member Aubrey Nicole, Team Niall's Dek of Hearts, and Michael Buble's team members Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers.
Dek of Hearts finished the competition in third place, and Aubrey Nicole placed fourth.
Max Chambers claimed fifth place, and Jazz McKenzie landed in sixth place.
Aiden wowed viewers with performances of "Golden Hour" by JVKE and "The Winner Takes It All" by ABBA.
Aiden also performed a duet of "Last Christmas" with The Voice's Season 23 winner Gina Miles.
After The Voice's finale aired, Aiden took to Instagram to reflect on his big win.
"I'm at a loss for words," Aiden wrote on December 16.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I've had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice."
Aiden added, "I've grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends, and learned from the very best in the industry."
Aiden also thanked fans for following his journey and promised much more to come by concluding, "This is just the beginning."
Aiden memorably turned all four chairs during his blind audition when he sang "Love in the Dark" by Adele. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.