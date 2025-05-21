'The Voice' crowns Adam David Season 27 winner, giving Michael Buble back-to-back wins
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/21/2025
The Voice crowned Adam David, a member of coach Michael Buble's team, its Season 27 winner during the live finale broadcast that aired Tuesday night on NBC.
Adam David, a 35-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, FL, won The Voice's 27th season based on the home viewer votes that poured in during Monday night's final performance show.
David was one of two artists representing "Team Buble" in the finale, and the singer's victory marked Michael's second The Voice win in a row since one of his artists also won Season 26 late last year.
Prior to The Voice host Carson Daly announcing the voting results, Adam David shared that the most important lesson he had learned from Michael this season was "trusting my instincts" and "believing in myself."
"[I'm] grateful I got to connect with all the people I got to connect with," Adam David added.
Michael, in turn, told Adam David that he loved him, and he gushed, "Congratulations! I knew you could do it. I knew you could get here."
Jaelen Johnston, a 21-year-old from Derby, KS, finished the competition in second place.
Jaelen, who performed on behalf of coach Kelsey Ballerini team's in The Voicefinale, said on Tuesday night, "I definitely appreciate [Kelsey's] belief [in me] from the start of the show."
"Being a Super Save [and making] it to the finale is crazy to me," Jaelen continued. "I can't wrap my head around it, but I couldn't be more thankful to [Kelsey]. I appreciate you... Thank you so much."
Renzo, a 34-year-old from Philadelphia, PA, a member of John Legend's team, came in third place.
Another "Team Legend" member, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, a 23-year-old from Maple Valley, WA, endedThe Voice season in fourth place.
And America's vote landed Jadyn Cree, a 24-year-old from Lincoln, NE -- who sang on behalf of coach Adam Levine's team -- in fifth place.
The star-studdedThe Voice finale featured performances by the finalists and their coaches as well as the season's Top 12 artists.
