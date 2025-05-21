The Voice crowned Adam David, a member of coach Michael Buble's team, its Season 27 winner during the live finale broadcast that aired Tuesday night on NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT
Adam David, a 35-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, FL, won The Voice's 27th season based on the home viewer votes that poured in during Monday night's final performance show.

David was one of two artists representing "Team Buble" in the finale, and the singer's victory marked Michael's second The Voice win in a row since one of his artists also won Season 26 late last year.

Prior to The Voice host Carson Daly announcing the voting results, Adam David shared that the most important lesson he had learned from Michael this season was "trusting my instincts" and "believing in myself."

"[I'm] grateful I got to connect with all the people I got to connect with," Adam David added.

Michael, in turn, told Adam David that he loved him, and he gushed, "Congratulations! I knew you could do it. I knew you could get here."

Jaelen Johnston, a 21-year-old from Derby, KS, finished the competition in second place.

Jaelen, who performed on behalf of coach Kelsey Ballerini team's in The Voice finale, said on Tuesday night, "I definitely appreciate [Kelsey's] belief [in me] from the start of the show."

"Being a Super Save [and making] it to the finale is crazy to me," Jaelen continued. "I can't wrap my head around it, but I couldn't be more thankful to [Kelsey]. I appreciate you... Thank you so much."

Renzo, a 34-year-old from Philadelphia, PA, a member of John Legend's team, came in third place.

Another "Team Legend" member, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, a 23-year-old from Maple Valley, WA, ended The Voice season in fourth place.

And America's vote landed Jadyn Cree, a 24-year-old from Lincoln, NE -- who sang on behalf of coach Adam Levine's team -- in fifth place.

The star-studded The Voice finale featured performances by the finalists and their coaches as well as the season's Top 12 artists.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The broadcast also featured Foreigner, former The Voice coach and American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, Season 22 The Voice winner Bryce Leatherwood, former The Voice coach Chance the Rapper, and Joe Jonas taking the stage.

More famous artists who performed on the finale were James Bay and Sheryl Crow, former The Voice coach Alicia Keys featuring Amanda Reid, and nine-time winning The Voice coach Blake Shelton.

During The Voice's penultimate episode on Monday night, each of the Top 5 finalists had performed twice for America's vote -- a ballad and a more uptempo tune.

Adam David wowed the audience with "You Are So Beautiful" and "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

Jaelen serenaded viewers with "What Was I Thinkin'" and "Cold."

Renzo impressed with "Fly Away" and "Lover, You Should've Come Over."

Lucia took the stage with "Wish You Were Here" and "Wildflower."

And Jadyn sang "Lose You to Love Me" and "Come on Eileen."
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE VOICE (SEASON 26)
MORE THE VOICE (SEASON 26) NEWS