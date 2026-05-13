'The Voice' coaches for Season 30 announced by NBC
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/13/2026
The Voice has unveiled its complete lineup of superstar coaches for the show's upcoming 30th season.
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NBC has announced The Voice will star Grammy-winning musician and Oscar-nominated actress Queen Latifah, country singer Riley Green, pop icon Kelly Clarkson, and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine when the show returns with a brand new season.
"Legends return. New energy arrives. THIS FALL," The Voice wrote on its official Instagram page on Tuesday, May 12.
"In a nod to the franchise's landmark 30th anniversary, this season will feature surprises along the way, with special appearances from former coaches and mentors, callbacks to memorable moments and more," NBC teased.
While NBC just revealed Queen Latifah's participation on May 12, Riley made the announcement he will be sitting in one of the big red chairs via Instagram on May 10.
"I guess y'all can start calling me coach... see ya this fall. @nbcthevoice #thevoice," Riley wrote.
Kelly was announced as a coach for Season 30 via The Voice's Instagram page last week.
NBC had already announced Adam will be returning as a coach -- and as the reigning champion -- for The Voice's 30th season in April.
The Voice's official Instagram account wrote at the time, "The champion returns. Adam Levine will be returning for Season 30 as a Coach! The Voice @NBC and streaming on Peacock."
Adam's artist, Alexia Jayy, was crowned champion of The Voice's 29th season, marking Adam's fourth win as a coach.
Adam's three previous wins as a coach were all before Season 10. He won Season 1 with Javier Colon, Season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and Season 9 with Jordan Smith.
Adam decided to star on The Voice's latest "Battle of Champions" season after previously serving as a coach from Seasons 1-16. He announced his departure from the reality singing competition in May 2019.
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"Doing it for so long, so consistently, for almost eight or nine years of my life, you can definitely start to get burnt," Adam said in April.
"I did it for this really long period of time so I started to feel like I was kind of getting away from things that matter to me the most, like making music and playing music."
The singer then returned for Season 27 of The Voice, which aired in early 2025, because it "felt right" and the "stars aligned" for him.
Adam then took another brief break from The Voice, missing out on Season 28, before agreeing to compete against Kelly and John Legend on The Voice: Battle of Champions.
For Kelly's part, she also won The Voice four times across her tenure as a coach.
Kelly served as a coach for Seasons 14 through 21, and then she returned for Season 23 and finally the "Battle of Champions" season earlier this year.
Kelly is the female coach with the most wins in the show's history.