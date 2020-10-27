The Voice coach Blake Shelton finally put a rock on Gwen Stefani's finger after more than five years of dating!

Gwen, 51, and Blake, 44, announced their big news Tuesday on Instagram.

Gwen posted a photo of the pair kissing in what appeared to be a small chapel as she was flashing a diamond rock on her left hand.

"@blakeshelton Yes please," Gwen captioned the sweet photo, adding emojis of an engagement ring and praying hands.

Blake posted the same image on his own Instagram account and wrote alongside it, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The picture showed Gwen and Blake totally dressed down in casual clothing for the marriage proposal, with the both of them wearing trucker hats.

Congratulatory messages of love and support poured in from The Voice family and fans, including coach John Legend, who commented on Gwen's profile, "AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!"

The Voice's official Instagram page also commented, "THE BEST NEWS EVER EVER EVER EVER."

According to a source, Blake popped the question earlier this month in Oklahoma, Us Weekly reported.

Us reported in June that Blake and Gwen were planning to wed once quarantine regulations are lifted amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

"COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families," a source told the magazine at the time.

"Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted."

Gwen split from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, and their divorce was later finalized in 2016.
Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin, who allegedly had a long-term affair with their children's nanny, right around the same time Blake was finalizing his divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert.

Blake was married to country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Since Gwen is Roman Catholic, she initially didn't want to have a wedding with Blake until her first marriage to Gavin is annulled.

Us reported back in March 2019 that Gwen had begun "the formal process" to have her previous marriage to Gavin annulled by the Catholic church because "religion has always been extremely important to her."

But Gwen reportedly changed her mind after dating Blake for well over four years.

"[The global crisis] changed Gwen's feelings about getting the annulment and getting married," the source said, adding that she wanted to move forward with marrying Blake.

The source elaborated, "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom."

"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision."

Fans have been waiting for Gwen and Blake to take their relationship to the next level for quite some time now.

Gwen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2018 that her three kids -- Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, 4 -- love Blake and she loves weddings.

"I think about it all the time," Gwen reportedly said of tying the knot with Blake.

And Blake reportedly gushed about his now-fiancee in June 2018 on Sunday Today.

"When I was going through my divorce and just, you know, hit rock bottom... it's a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time," Blake explained to Willie Geist, according to Us.

"I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal... But now here we are three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level."

Gwen and Blake first met each other while filming The Voice and confirmed they're dating right after Halloween in 2015, once multiple photos surfaced online of the couple engaging in PDA and spending a lot of time together.

"Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing," a Gwen insider told People late last year.

The couple bought a house together in October 2019, and engagement, baby and marriage rumors have followed the couple ever since they got serious.

