Us reported back in March 2019 that Gwen had begun "the formal process" to have her previous marriage to Gavin annulled by the Catholic church because "religion has always been extremely important to her."
But Gwen reportedly changed her mind after dating Blake for well over four years.
"[The global crisis] changed Gwen's feelings about getting the annulment and getting married," the source said, adding that she wanted to move forward with marrying Blake.
The source elaborated, "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom."
"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision."
Fans have been waiting for Gwen and Blake to take their relationship to the next level for quite some time now.
Gwen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2018 that her three kids -- Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, 4 -- love Blake and she loves weddings.
"I think about it all the time," Gwen reportedly said of tying the knot with Blake.
And Blake reportedly gushed about his now-fiancee in June 2018 on Sunday Today.
"When I was going through my divorce and just, you know, hit rock bottom... it's a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time," Blake explained to Willie Geist, according to Us.
"I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal... But now here we are three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level."
Gwen and Blake first met each other while filmingThe Voice and confirmed they're dating right after Halloween in 2015, once multiple photos surfaced online of the couple engaging in PDA and spending a lot of time together.
"Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing," a Gwen insider told People late last year.
The couple bought a house together in October 2019, and engagement, baby and marriage rumors have followed the couple ever since they got serious.