'The Voice' coach John Legend says his semifinalists were his Top 3 picks after Blind Auditions
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/13/2026
The Voice coach John Legend has revealed that his three remaining artists on The Voice: Battle of Champions were also his top picks from the very beginning of the competition.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 47-year-old Grammy-winning singer recently shared that KJ Willis, Syd Millevoi and Lucas West stood out to him immediately following the Season 29 Blind Auditions.
"I just looked at my notes, and these three were my Top 3 after the Blinds, just so you know," John said in a recent interview, according to People.
"That's major," he added. "That doesn't always stay the case. Some people, they show me something different later in the competition."
However, John explained that KJ, Syd and Lucas each showcased star power from the start.
"I could just tell from these three artists' performances in the Blinds that they were all special, and it makes sense that they're in this place that they are now," he said.
John went on to praise hisThe Voice team, noting that each singer brings something unique to the stage.
"Each of them is such a talented artist," John gushed.
"They're all so gifted as vocalists, as performers, and they bring something distinct to the competition. I couldn't have picked three better representatives for Team Legend going into the Top 9."
Nine contestants are set to compete in The Voice semifinals, which will air Monday, April 13 on NBC.
In addition to KJ, Syd and Lucas, the remaining contestants advancing in Season 29 include coach Adam Levine's team members Alexia Jayy, Jared Shoemaker and Jeremy Keith, as well as coach Kelly Clarkson's team members JW Griffin, Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown.
John joined The Voice as a coach for Season 16 in 2019. He won his debut season with singer Maelyn Jarmon.
John proceeded to coach Seasons 17-22. After taking a break for Season 23, John coached artists onThe Voice's 24th and 25th seasons.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
John also served as a coach and sat in one of the big red chairs for Season 27.
Season 29 is the first timeThe Voice has featured a three-coach lineup of veterans. John is clearly hoping one of his semifinalists will lead him to victory again. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.