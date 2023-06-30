Chrissy gave birth to Esti in January -- her third child with John, joining the their kids Luna Simone, 7, and Miles Theodore, 5 -- and now the couple has welcomed a new addition to their family.
Chrissy's gestational carrier, a woman named Alexandra, brought a baby boy into the world on June 19. Chrissy and John named their newborn son Wren Alexander Stephens, with his middle name honoring the surrogate.
"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Chrissy, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 28.
"As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing."
Chrissy had a miscarriage in September 2020 and admitted, "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."
Chrissy and John therefore reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021.
Chrissy recalled, "Our first correspondence [inquired] about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"
But at some point during the couple's surrogacy journey, Chrissy said that, after a therapy session, she decided she wanted to try to carry a baby "just one more time." And if it didn't work out, she felt she'd be okay since she and John had "already seen the worst."
"I remember saying I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again," Chrissy wrote.
"And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked -- we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."
Around this same time, Chrissy and John had also met with a "loving" and "compassionate" surrogate, Alexandra. Chrissy quickly came to discover that Alexandra was "a perfect match" for the couple given their wishes and dreams aligned.
"The first embryo we tried with Alex didn't survive, and I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer. How much she gave up of her own body -- surgeries to get scar tissue cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less for other people," Chrissy shared.
Not wanting to rush the process, Chrissy and John decided to be patient. And at that time, Chrissy was enjoying her first trimester of pregnancy.
"As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy," Chrissy gushed.
"We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year."
And then just minutes before midnight on June 19, Chrissy got to witness Alexandra giving birth "amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."
Chrissy concluded, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you... Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."
Alongside Chrissy's story, she posted the first photos of Wren -- boasting a full head of hair -- in the hospital.
Us Weekly reported in April that Chrissy and John had found a surrogate and wanted to have another child as soon as possible. Chrissy had announced her pregnancy with Baby No. 3 in August 2022.