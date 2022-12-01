"I think that Blake, I don't know, I think he just wants more time, you know what I mean? I don't know if people realize [that] if he's doing two seasons a year -- and in between that, he's touring -- so he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, so they overlap," Gwen recently toldExtra while promoting The Voice's Season 22 live shows.
"So it's a lot of brain power, it's a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things."
Gwen and Blake got married on July 3, 2021 at Blake's ranch in Tishomingo, OK.
Once the couple said, "I do," Blake officially became a stepdad to Gwen's three sons -- Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 -- from her previous marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.
"I think he just got to a point where he just wants time at his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do," Gwen explained.
"And I'm totally speaking for you, Blake, sorry!" she said with a laugh. "I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want!"
Gwen revealed that she's "excited" for Blake to have some time off from work.
"We have lives outside of work, and it's a really good life and it's really fun," Gwen shared.
"We have so much fun! We have Oklahoma, which is something I never knew I needed and wanted, you know? We planted a garden and we do all kinds of fun stuff."
Gwen therefore admitted Blake's The Voice departure will allow them to do more "family stuff together."
The pop icon and former No Doubt frontwoman added, "So we're looking forward to [that]... It's going to be great."
Gwen acknowledged, however, how Blake's absence from The Voice is naturally going to disappoint future aspiring artists on the show and fans watching all over the world.
"I feel sorry for [everyone] because honestly, he's so talented, he's so funny, and he's so great on the show, and I'm sorry, guys, but it wasn't my decision," Gwen confirmed.
In fact, Gwen insisted it was "totally" Blake's decision and she plans to return to The Voice as a coach for future seasons.
"And I'm excited to see what's going to come next," Gwen gushed. "Because I bet there's something out there that we don't even know about."
Blake released a statement about his decision to leave The Voice in mid-October.
"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Blake said.
"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."
"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," he quipped.
The country star's exit will be a major change for the NBC reality singing competition given he's been a mainstay coach since Season 1 of The Voice debuted back in 2011.
Blake said in his statement he's developed "lifelong bonds" with The Voice host Carson Daly, who will be returning for Season 23, as well as his fellow coaches over the years, especially his wife Gwen.
Eight The Voice winners have hailed from "Team Blake" since the show's inception, and he's also coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.
"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers -- the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," Blake said last month.
"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"
Gwen has served as an on-and-off coach on The Voice since Season 7 back in 2014.
Gwen met Blake on The Voice and they confirmed they were dating right after Halloween in 2015. They fell in love after going through divorces earlier that year. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert.
Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October 2020 after dating for more than five years.
The Voice just aired its Top 10 performance show on Monday night followed by a results show that narrowed down the lineup to its Top 8 contestants. In addition to Gwen and Blake, the other coaches on Season 22 are John Legend and Camila Cabello.