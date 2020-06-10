'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reportedly want to have a wedding as soon as pandemic subsides
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/10/2020
The Voice coach Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani reportedly intend to wed once quarantine regulations are lifted because Gwen has had a change of heart about needing to get married in the Catholic church.
"COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families," a source toldUs Weekly.
"Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted."
Since Gwen, 50, is Roman Catholic, she initially didn't want to have a wedding with Blake until her first marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale -- who reportedly cheated on the former No Doubt singer during their 13-year marriage -- is annulled.
Us reported back in March 2019 that Gwen had begun "the formal process" to have her previous marriage to Gavin annulled by the Catholic church because "religion has always been extremely important to her."
A source told the magazine Gwen had been "committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took."
But Gwen has reportedly changed her mind now that she's been dating Blake for well over four years.
"[The global crisis] changed Gwen's feelings about getting the annulment and getting married," the source told Us, adding that she now wants to move forward with marrying Blake, 43.
The source elaborated, "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom."
"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision," the source further explained.
The Voicejust wrapped its eighteenth season last month with Todd Tilghman, a 42-year-old from Meridian, MS, being crowned champion over Thunderstorm Artis, a 24-year-old from Haleiwa, HI, and Toneisha Harris, a 44-year-old from Roswell, GA.