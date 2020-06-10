The Voice coach Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani reportedly intend to wed once quarantine regulations are lifted because Gwen has had a change of heart about needing to get married in the Catholic church.

"COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families," a source told Us Weekly.

"Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted."

Since Gwen, 50, is Roman Catholic, she initially didn't want to have a wedding with Blake until her first marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale -- who reportedly cheated on the former No Doubt singer during their 13-year marriage -- is annulled.

Us reported back in March 2019 that Gwen had begun "the formal process" to have her previous marriage to Gavin annulled by the Catholic church because "religion has always been extremely important to her."

A source told the magazine Gwen had been "committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took."

But Gwen has reportedly changed her mind now that she's been dating Blake for well over four years.

"[The global crisis] changed Gwen's feelings about getting the annulment and getting married," the source told Us, adding that she now wants to move forward with marrying Blake, 43.

The source elaborated, "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom."

"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision," the source further explained.

Gwen split from Gavin in 2015 and their divorce was later finalized in 2016. The pair share three sons together: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.
Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin, who allegedly had a long-term affair with their children's nanny, right around the same time Blake was finalizing his divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert.

Blake was married to country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Gwen and Blake first met each other while filming The Voice, and what started out as a friendship blossomed into romance when the pair helped each other through their devastating breakups.

Gwen and Blake confirmed they're dating right after Halloween in 2015, once multiple photos surfaced of the couple engaging in PDA and spending a lot of time together.

"Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing," a Gwen insider told People late last year.

Blake has reportedly become a second father to Gwen's kids and the singers' respective families have grown close. The couple bought a house together in October 2019.

Engagement, baby and marriage rumors have plagued the couple ever since they got serious.

The Voice just wrapped its eighteenth season last month with Todd Tilghman, a 42-year-old from Meridian, MS, being crowned champion over Thunderstorm Artis, a 24-year-old from Haleiwa, HI, and Toneisha Harris, a 44-year-old from Roswell, GA.



