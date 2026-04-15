The Voice: Battle of Champions crowned Alexia Jayy from coach Adam Levine's team the winner over runner-up Liv Ciara during the Season 29 finale that aired Tuesday night on NBC.

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The Voice host Carson Daly announced Alexia, a 31-year-old mother of two from Mobile, AL, as the season's champion based on the in-studio voting results.

"I cannot believe that I just won The Voice. I get to take this back home to my babies. Oh my God!" Alexia said following her victory.

Alexia, an R&B powerhouse, was a triple-chair turn during the Blind Auditions and ultimately won Season 29 with her performances of "Lady Marmalade" by Patti LaBelle and "One and Only" by Adele.

"I'm so proud of myself! This means so much," Alexia noted.

Alexia made history by becoming the first Black woman to win NBC's The Voice.

Alexia's victory also marked Adam's fourth win on The Voice.

He returned to The Voice for the "Battle of Champions" after serving as a coach from Seasons 1-16 as well as Season 27. His three previous wins were all before Season 10: Seasons 1, 5 and 9.

"[Adam's support] has meant the world to me. I didn't expect I'd get this far, so Adam giving me his kind words and just motivating me has really brought me so far," Alexia gushed of her coach.

"And I want to say I appreciate you for that."

Adam and his fellow The Voice coaches, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, all seemed to agree that The Voice voters got this winner right.

"I'd say I can't believe it, but I can. There is no one that is more deserving of this honor," Adam told the cameras.

Kelly shared, "This was Alexia's night and I'm really proud of her. I'm going to cry! She's so gifted, and honestly, to see this woman that's 31 years old, it's like, 'Where have you been?!'"
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And John noted Alexia, "She's just consistently stunning and beautiful and magical. I am truly happy that she won the show."

"Team Kelly" member Liv Ciara, a 16-year-old from St. Peters, MO, finished The Voice in second place.

Adam told Liv and Alexia before Carson announced the finale results, "As far as I'm concerned, these are the two winners right here, and all that you need, you have. I think you already won."

Liv told Kelly that she felt like she was "meant to be on this season."

"I was meant to have you as my coach," Liv told Kelly.

"Being young in the industry, there are going to be people who try to tell you what to be and how to act, and you told me to really go with my gut and trust my choices. And I'm so thankful for you."

Kelly told Liz in reply, "You're ready at 16 and that's incredible! You have this whole adventure ahead of you and I'm glad you came back. Because you know what? Timing is everything."

Liv first auditioned for The Voice for Season 28. She sang "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter but did not earn a chair turn in the Blind Auditions.

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In Season 29, Kelly saved Liv in the Battle Rounds using a "Super Steal" and advanced to the finals.

"Sometimes it's your moment and sometimes it's not," Kelly continued. "But right now, it's your moment. You've got what it takes, you know what you want to do, and we're going to do it!"

"Team John" member Lucas West, a 20-year-old from Fairport, NY, placed third in the competition.

"[I've learned about] being a good musician but also about caring for people and valuing character. During my time with you John, I've learned a lot of life lessons, and I appreciate you for that," Lucas said at the end of the finale episode.

And "Team Kelly" member Mikenley Brown, a 20-year-old from New Castle, IN, landed in fourth place.

"[Kelly] has taught me to be who I am and have confidence in myself," Mikenley noted.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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