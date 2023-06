Trae Patton/NBC

has announced its lineup of coaches for Season 25, including the show's first-ever, coaching duo.NBC has announced three-time Grammy Award winners Dan + Shay will serve as 's first co-coaching team when the show returns with a new season in Spring 2024.Dan + Shay -- who will share a "red double chair," according to NBC -- will be joined by country icon Reba McEntire as well as veteran coaches John Legend and Chance the Rapper for Season 25.Reba and John signed on for back-to-back seasons of , as they'll also be serving as coaches on the show's 24th season this fall alongside veteran coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani Chance will be coaching artists again on Season 25 after serving as a coach on Season 23 earlier this year, when he brought new arrangements and a fresh musical perspective to the NBC reality series.One of 's inaugural coaches, country singer Blake Shelton retired from the show last season and won't be returning for the foreseeable future.Dan + Shay previously appeared on as a Battle-Round advisor for Blake's team on Season 20.Dan + Shay has achieved nine No. 1 singles on country radio.In 2021, the duo became the first artists to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three times in a row since the category's inception. They are on the verge of releasing their fourth studio album titled "Good Things."crowned Gina Miles its Season 23 champion over runner-up Grace West during the Season 23 finale that aired in May 2023 on NBC.Gina, a 19-year-old from Paxton, IL, won by a vote that turned out to be "the closest margin of victory in history," according to show host Carson Daly Gina was a member of Niall's team, giving Niall his first victory as a coach.Grace, a 19-year-old from Canton, MI, was a member of Blake's team.