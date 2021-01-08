Former The Voice contestant Mary Sarah is a new mom.

The 25-year-old country music singer welcomed her first child, daughter Avalyn Mae, with her boyfriend, Mitch Clark, on Wednesday.

Mary Sarah confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Clark and their baby girl.

"Yesterday was THE most magical day for Mitch and I. We are so dang in love with our baby girl Avalyn Mae," she captioned the post.

Mary Sarah also shared the news with People.

"We are just thanking the Lord for a perfectly healthy baby girl," the singer said. "We were blessed to have a truly incredible birth and now we are just taking in every moment as new parents!"

"She is extremely observant and cuddly and we could not be more in love. She is our whole world," she added of her daughter. "Thank you to everyone for all the love and prayers. We can't wait to share more of our journey with you all."

Mary Sarah said she and Clark came up with the name Avalyn after considering the names Addeline and Ava.

"Mitch kind of put the two names together and said, 'What about Avalyn?' We sat on it for a couple days and then went to check the meaning and found 'sound, voice, power, beautiful breath of life.'"

Mary Sarah announced her pregnancy in September.

"Come next year, #LaborDay will have two different meanings for me!! I am so excited to announce that Mitch and I will be welcoming this little bean into the world Jan. 2021!" she wrote on Instagram.

Mary Sarah came to fame as a contestant during The Voice Season 10. She released her third album, Dress Up This Town, in 2015.