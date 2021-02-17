"The Voice" alum Craig Wayne Boyd is going to be a dad of five.

The 42-year-old singer is expecting his fifth child, his fourth with his wife, Taylor Boyd.

Boyd and Taylor Boyd married in April 2016 and have three children, daughter Dakota Lynn, 5, and sons Graydon Scott, 3, and Boston James, 13 months.

Boyd also has an 8-year-old son, Jaxon Wayne.

"Our 5-year-old daughter has been praying for another baby all quarantine long, and her prayers were answered!" Boyd told People.

"This has been one of the biggest surprises and hardest secrets to keep," Taylor Boyd added.

"It's going to be a crazy ride, but we are so excited for the grand finale ... and this will be the grand finale!"

Taylor Boyd confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"God knew exactly what he was doing when he surprised us with baby number five. To say we were shocked is an understatement but now I'm seeing that the timing couldn't have been anymore perfect and we are just so excited," she wrote.

Boyd spent Valentine's Day with his family Sunday and shared a photo of himself giving his daughter her first bouquet of flowers.

"I had the opportunity to be the very first to ever give my daughter a bouquet of flowers! #happyvalentinesday #mybabydoll," he captioned the post.

He voiced his love for Taylor Boyd in another post, writing, "Sending all my love out to my forever #valentine @taybrookebo."

Boyd shared a photo of his kids while attending church in Nashville earlier this month.

"#myheart #boydsrus," he wrote.

Boyd came to fame after winning Season 7 of "The Voice," which aired in 2014.

He is known for the single "My Baby's Got a Smile on Her Face" and released his third album, Top Shelf, in 2017.