'The Voice' advances Top 5 finalists to Season 20 finale after Jordan Matthew Young earns Instant Save
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/19/2021
The Voice has revealed its Top 5 finalists who will compete in next week's finale event on NBC.
The Voice featured the twentieth season's Top 9 artists being narrowed down to only five finalists in a series of major cuts during Tuesday night's live results show.
The Voice host Carson Daly explained at the beginning of the broadcast that the top votegetter from each coach's team would automatically advance to the finale and then the remaining five contestants must perform for the last "Instant Save" of the season.
The "Instant Save" winner, determined by America's votes in a five-minute window at the end of the one-hour live broadcast, would then round out the Top 5.
The four finale contenders who automatically advanced were Kenzie Wheeler, a 22-year-old grocery-store employee from Dover, FL; Victor Solomon, a 22-year-old college student from Illinois who currently resides in Greensboro, NC; Rachel Mack, a 15-year-old high school student from Romeo, MI; and Cam Anthony, a 19-year-old singer from Pennsylvania who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.
The "Instant Save" winner who also earned a spot in the finale was "Team Blake" member Jordan Matthew Young, a 34-year-old guitar repairman and house builder from Utah who currently resides in Austin, TX.
In addition to Jordan, the other artists who performed live for the "Instant Save" on Tuesday night included "Team Kelly" members Gihanna Zoe, a 17-year-old college student from Riverside, CA, and Corey Ward, a 34-year-old singer from South Carolina who currently resides in McDonough, GA.
"Team Legend" member Pia Renee, a 37-year-old commercial voiceover actor who currently resides in Villa Park, IL, also took the stage.
And the other performer who had a shot at the "Instant Save" was "Team Nick" member Dana Monique, a 41-year-old cruise ship headliner from Houston, TX.
Pia performed "Everything I Wanted," Corey sang "Iris," Dana belted out "Caught Up," and Gihanna sang "Someone You Love."
But Jordan impressed the majority of The Voice home viewers with his rendition of "Drift Away" and received the most live votes for the "Instant Save."