"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?" McCain, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ben Domenech, said. "Yes, I'm coming back."
News of Haines' return to The View follows the cancellation of her show Strahan, Sara and Keke, known as GMA3. Keke Palmer said on WWHL this month that she expected Strahan, Sara and Keke to be canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID. So I kinda knew that if our show did come back it would have to be much, much, much later, because our show is really about an audience," Palmer said.
Haines previously served as a lifestyle anchor for GMA Weekend.
