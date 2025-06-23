'The Valley' executive producer defends Jax Taylor's casting and teases Season 3
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2025
The Valley executive producer Alex Baskin has defended Jax Taylor's casting and teased the show's Season 3 cast.
Shortly before The Valley's second season premiered on Bravo, Jax, 45, had revealed in March that he's "an addict" and has struggled with a long-term cocaine addiction.
Viewers then watched Jax essentially fall apart and lash out at his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright on The Valley, which resulted in the former Vanderpump Rules star entering a 30-day mental health treatment facility.
"We're all trying to figure out how to tell the story responsibly and fairly, in a way that is entertaining and real," Alex toldVariety on recently.
"But that doesn't put a gloss on what is really happening. This subject matter is dark!"
Before Jax finished rehab -- a step Jax had to take on his own, according to Alex -- Brittany officially filed for divorce after five years of marriage.
Now that The Valley's Season 2 reunion show has already filmed, there is online chatter about whether Jax will return for Season 3.
Since Jax's behavior on The Valley was so volatile, fans have gossiping about whether he deserves to stay on the show.
Some fans, for instance, have claimed Bravo would be "platforming an abuser" if the network decides to continue his role on The Valley.
But Alex explained that it's the job of Bravo producers "to tell the full story," no matter how ugly or grim.
"If we didn't tell the story in its completeness, then we would be covering up something that really happened and denying Brittany the chance to share what she had been through," Alex explained.
"I don't think that's really 'platforming an abuser' as much as that is platforming the story -- which includes Brittany's experience as well as Jax's."
Alex suggested it's too early to make permanent decisions about The Valley cast, which currently includes Danny Booko, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jesse Lally, Kristen Doute, Michelle Saniei, and Nia Sanchez.
"We're figuring out all of it," he shared. "It's very likely the show does look different next season, but I don't know what different means."
Although Jax is an original The Valley cast member, Alex said "no one is guaranteed a job indefinitely."
The Bravo executive producer added, "Many times before, we've had to make a change based on someone's behavior. But seeking help is the opposite of that. Seeking help is obviously what we completely support."
When casting decisions are ultimately made, Alex teased that producers want a group of people who will get along and sincerely want to spend time together on and off camera.
"We don't want to be in a situation where we are forcing together people who wouldn't spend the time together in real life," Alex shared.
"That can become taxing and difficult to watch."
Jax, for his part, told Variety through his representative, "I just celebrated my 200th day of sobriety from both alcohol and cocaine. It's been a long road and continues to be as I work through my mental health issues."
Jax said earlier this year he had been struggling with his cocaine addiction on and off since he was 23-years-old.
The Valley currently airs on Tuesdays at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo with episodes also streaming on Peacock.
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.