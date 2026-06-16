The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Jasmine Goode has reached a new peak in her personal life, marrying her fiancee, Melissa Marie.

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Jasmine, 38, and Melissa, 33 -- who both appear on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley -- exchanged vows on Saturday, June 13 in a romantic ceremony at Crossed Keys Estate in New Jersey.

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Crossed Keys Estate shared of the wedding via Instagram, "The Carellis [heart emoji]. Jasmine & Melissa, every intentional detail of your day was a reflection of the joyful love you share."

"Witnessing you promise forever to each other, surrounded by everyone you love, was a moment we'll cherish forever, and we couldn't have been more honored to be where you forever began. Wishing you a lifetime of days that feel just like this one."

Jasmine, who wore a lace, strapless dress with matching gloves, told Us Weekly that the vision for her wedding day was "simple."

Jasmine explained, "I wanted the day to feel like us. We wanted something elegant, timeless and filled with love, but most importantly, we wanted our family and friends to feel the joy that Melissa and I share every day."

Jasmine said her wedding day "wasn't about putting on a show," but rather "about celebrating our love story and the life we're building together."

Jasmine said her favorite part of the day was watching Melissa walk down the aisle.

"There are so many moving parts during a wedding weekend, but that moment was always what mattered most," Jasmine shared.

"Everything else faded away, and it became about the two of us making a commitment to each other."

Melissa added that she always envisioned her big day feeling "warm, intentional and personal." She said that "every detail" was selected "with meaning behind it."

"We wanted our guests to feel like they were stepping into our love story and experiencing the journey that brought us here," Melissa told the magazine.
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"Seeing all of our favorite people together in one place was everything I dreamed of."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Members from Bachelor Nation who attended the couple's nuptials were Alexis Waters, Jaimi King, Danielle Lombard, Brittany Paige and Rachel Lindsay.

Bravo stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were also invited to the wedding and showed up to celebrate the happy couple.

The Valley stars Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick, Janet and Jason Caperna, Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko, Zack Wickham and Benji Quach, Tom Schwartz and Kiana Carroll, and Jesse Lalley and Brittany Cartwright were additional wedding guests.

Jasmine and Melissa's wedding will presumably air on The Valley, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The lovebirds got engaged during a trip to Italy -- which aired on Season 2 of The Valley -- in November 2024 after four years of dating.

Melissa popped the question to Jasmine in Lake Como, and Jasmine proposed marriage in Cala Blava, Mallorca.

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"Before I could even propose to her, she surprised me, which I was blown away [by]," Jasmine told Us at the time, adding how she and Melissa were looking forward to starting a family "really soon."

After getting engaged, the pair documented their road to the altar both on social media and on Bravo.

Season 3 of The Valley featured Jasmine and Melissa wedding planning and celebrating with their closest friends.

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"I'm grateful for Melissa's heart. She loves fiercely, supports the people she cares about and always shows up with kindness and grace," Jasmine gushed to the magazine.

"She has been my biggest cheerleader and my safe place. I truly feel lucky to call her my wife."

Melissa, in turn, complimented Jasmine's strength, optimism and ability to light up a room.

"She inspires me every day to be a better person," Melissa noted.

"She makes life fun, fills our home with love and reminds me not to take the little moments for granted. I'm endlessly grateful that I get to share this life with her."

Jasmine found fame when she competed on The Bachelor's 21st season starring Nick Viall. Jasmine then looked for love on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise but came up empty.

Jasmine and Melissa's love story will continue to unfold on The Valley when it airs Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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