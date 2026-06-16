Crossed Keys Estate shared of the wedding via Instagram, "The Carellis [heart emoji]. Jasmine & Melissa, every intentional detail of your day was a reflection of the joyful love you share."
"Witnessing you promise forever to each other, surrounded by everyone you love, was a moment we'll cherish forever, and we couldn't have been more honored to be where you forever began. Wishing you a lifetime of days that feel just like this one."
Jasmine, who wore a lace, strapless dress with matching gloves, toldUs Weekly that the vision for her wedding day was "simple."
Jasmine explained, "I wanted the day to feel like us. We wanted something elegant, timeless and filled with love, but most importantly, we wanted our family and friends to feel the joy that Melissa and I share every day."
Jasmine said her wedding day "wasn't about putting on a show," but rather "about celebrating our love story and the life we're building together."
Jasmine said her favorite part of the day was watching Melissa walk down the aisle.
"There are so many moving parts during a wedding weekend, but that moment was always what mattered most," Jasmine shared.
"Everything else faded away, and it became about the two of us making a commitment to each other."
Melissa added that she always envisioned her big day feeling "warm, intentional and personal." She said that "every detail" was selected "with meaning behind it."
"We wanted our guests to feel like they were stepping into our love story and experiencing the journey that brought us here," Melissa told the magazine.
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"Seeing all of our favorite people together in one place was everything I dreamed of."
Bravo stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were also invited to the wedding and showed up to celebrate the happy couple.
The Valley stars Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick, Janet and Jason Caperna, Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko, Zack Wickham and Benji Quach, Tom Schwartz and Kiana Carroll, and Jesse Lalley and Brittany Cartwright were additional wedding guests.
Jasmine and Melissa's wedding will presumably air on The Valley, but that has yet to be confirmed.