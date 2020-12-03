Gabrielle Dennis has joined the cast of the Netflix series The Upshaws.

Netflix announced in a tweet Thursday that Dennis, 39, has joined the family comedy, created by Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps

"Our forever fave, @GabrielleDennis, has joined the cast of THE UPSHAWS! This new comedy sitcom about a Black family in Indiana is currently in production and due to come out in 2021," the post reads.

Dennis joins previously announced stars Sykes, Epps and Kim Fields. Deadline said Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon and Journey Christine have also joined the cast.

The Upshaws follows a working-class Black family in Indiana as they struggle to make it work without any blueprints.

Dennis plays Tasha Lewis, a "say what she feels" neighborhood hairstylist and around-the-way girl. Tasha has a son, Kelvin (Lyons), with Bennie (Epps) from when he was on a break from his marriage.

Spraggins plays Aaliyah, Bennie's elder daughter, with Simon as Bernard, Bennie's elder son, and Christine as Maya, the baby of the family. Kennedy plays Duck, Bennie's childhood friend.

Regina Hicks serves as showrunner and executive produces with Sykes and Epps. Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner also serve as executive producers.

Dennis is known for playing Pippy on Rosewood and Tilda Johnson on Luke Cage.