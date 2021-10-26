Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Unforgivable.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama Tuesday featuring Sandra Bullock as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for a violent crime.

The preview shows Ruth (Bullock) seek redemption as she searches for her younger sister, Katie. Ruth struggles with "a society that refuses to forgive her past" and "severe judgment from the place she once called home."

Viola Davis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rob Morgan and Jon Bernthal co-star.

The Unforgivable is based on the British miniseries Unforgiven. The film is written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz and Courtenay Miles and directed by Nora Fingscheidt.

In addition to starring, Bullock produced the film with Graham King (The Departed) and Veronica Ferres.

The Unforgivable will open in theaters Nov. 24 and start streaming Dec. 10 on Netflix. The movie is Bullock's first since the popular Netflix film Bird Box, released in 2018.