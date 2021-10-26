'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
UPI News Service, 10/26/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Unforgivable.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama Tuesday featuring Sandra Bullock as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for a violent crime.
The preview shows Ruth (Bullock) seek redemption as she searches for her younger sister, Katie. Ruth struggles with "a society that refuses to forgive her past" and "severe judgment from the place she once called home."
