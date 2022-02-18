The Undertaker, one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling, is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Undertaker is the first member announced for WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The grappler will be honored during an induction ceremony that will take place on April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania 38 weekend.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, is a seven-time world champion, seven-time tag team champion, a Royal Rumble winner and a three-time hardcore champion.

The Deadman made his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series as a towering mortician who couldn't be stopped. The Undertaker spent most of his career using gothic and spooky imagery except for a period in the early 2000's where he portrayed a tough biker version of his character.

The professional wrestling icon was involved in some of WWE's biggest storylines over the last 30 years and had a legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker went 21-0 at the premiere event until he lost in shocking fashion to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. His final WrestleMania record rests at 25-2.

The Phenom also took part in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match, Casket match and Buried Alive match. The Undertaker, in one of the most viewed scenes in professional wrestling history, famously threw Mankind off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure in 1998.

The Undertaker spent many years with his manager Paul Bearer by his side who carried an urn to the ring. The Undertaker also had an in-storyline brother, fellow Hall of Famer Kane, who he would cross paths with over the decades. The Undertaker and Kane formed a formidable tag team known as The Brothers of Destruction.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

He also enjoyed rivalries against some of the biggest names to ever step inside the squared circle including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H , Edge, Randy Orton , Batista, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and Diesel, along with Kane, Mankind and Lesnar.

The Undertaker's career was officially concluded at Survivor Series 2020 where he said his goodbyes while being honored by his peers including WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

His last match took place at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 where he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match that paid homage to his career.

"Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF," Triple H said on Twitter.