The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is giving a glimpse of a Season 3 script.

ADVERTISEMENT

The writer and producer appeared to share the title page for the show's Season 3 premiere Monday on Instagram.

The image features The Umbrella Academy logo and the title "Meet the Family." The episode was written by Blackman and Michelle Lovretta.

"Who's excited for season 3? @umbrellaacad @netflix @lovretta #301," Blackman captioned the post.

In addition, Blackman tagged Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David CastanÌƒeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya. He also tagged Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, who created the comic book series the show is based on.

Netflix renewed the The Umbrella Academy for a third season earlier this month. The series centers on the Hargreeves, a dysfunctional family of sibling superheroes who attempt to prevent an apocalypse.

Arya, who plays Lila Pitts, said in an interview with Elle in August that she'd love to see her character's relationship with the Hargreeves develop in Season 3.

"I'd love to see what happens with her and Diego," the actress added, referencing CastanÌƒeda's character. "And her relationship with herself, because we leave her at a point [where] she's breaking, you can either implode or you can grow in a totally different direction."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It's so exciting to think she can be in any state if we came back to Season 3. And also in any time period!" she said.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and begin production in Toronto in February.