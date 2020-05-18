Netflix has announced that Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on July 31.

Stars Ellen Page Tom Hopper , Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher announced the release date on Monday in a video that paid homage to the show's "I Think We're Alone Now" dance scene.

The cast jammed out to the song while practicing social distancing from home.

"On October 1, 1989, seven extraordinary humans were born. On July 31, 2020, they return," Netflix said.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Ba comic book of the same name. The first season arrived onto Netflix in February 2019.