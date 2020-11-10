Superhero series The Umbrella Academy will return for a third season.

Netflix announced Tuesday on Twitter that it renewed the show for Season 3.

"They're not done yet! The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening!" the post reads.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba. The series centers on a dysfunctional family of sibling superheroes who attempt to prevent an apocalypse.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castai±eda, Emmy Raver-Lamperman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will return for Season 3, along with showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and begin production in Toronto in February.

The Umbrella Academy premiered in February 2019 and returned for a second season in July. The show was the third-most watched Netflix series of 2019.