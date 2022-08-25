The Umbrella Academy will return for a fourth and final season.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that it renewed the superhero series for Season 4.

Cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castai±eda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will reprise their roles in the new season.

Series creator Steve Blackman will return as showrunner and executive producer.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba comic book series of the same name. The series follows the Hargreeves, a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with superpowers.

Season 3 was released in June and ended with the Hargreeves stepping into a brand-new timeline -- one where they were without powers, missing a few siblings, and already under the watchful eye of their dad, Reginald (Feore).

Blackman teased Season 4 in an interview with Netflix's Tudum.

"So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline," he said. "There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

In addition, Blackman has extended his creative partnership with Netflix and will develop the space thriller Orbital and an adaptation of the video game Horizon Zero Dawn.