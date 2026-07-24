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'The Ultimatum' star Blake Robertson slams Hayley Hendrich abuse allegations after his arrest

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/24/2026



star Blake Robertson has denied claims he abused his ex-fiancee Hayley Hendrich.



ADVERTISEMENT "The character assassination attempt has been unprecedented this past week," Blake said in a Wednesday, July 22 Instagram post.



"I've been watching podcasts and seeing some of these interviews, and I'm like, 'Wait, that's not even how it happened -- remotely!' So I'll get my chance to speak on it eventually and you guys are going to learn a lot."



He added, "Just remember there are two sides to every story and right now mine is not being heard. So, wait until you have the full story to make your mind up."



In the meantime, Blake insisted that he absolutely does "not condone any violence at all toward women or towards men."



He continued, "I have no problem taking full accountability for the things that I need to, but also, I am going to shed light on some stuff that you guys might not have known and you'll be able to go, 'I might be able to see what this guy is saying.'"



Blake asked people to "stay tuned" because he's going to be "bringing the real tea" behind the scenes.



"Trust me, you're going to want to see," he concluded.



Blake stars on Season 4 of : Marry or Move On, which premiered July 15 on Netflix.



The show, which features Blake and his then-girlfriend Hayley, taped in Spring 2025.



Blake and Hayley got engaged on the show, but they experienced many ups and downs in their relationship and then Blake was arrested in October 2025, Us Weekly



According to court documents obtained by Us, Blake was arrested in Nacogdoches, TX, for assault.



Blake was booked with a Class C misdemeanor, which, in Texas, typically results in a fine and no jail time.

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Hayley reportedly decided not to press charges against Blake, who alleged in an interview with Page Six that he acted in "self-defense."



"Placing hands on someone, that is something that I do not take lightly at all," Blake said, denying the allegations against him.



Hayley told Us on Tuesday, July 21 that it's been "very hard" to watch unfold on TV and "relive everything" that happened.



"It's been really hard just because there were certain decisions that I made regarding that whole situation," Hayley said.



"I feel like I'm absolutely ready to turn the next page. I do feel like I still have some healing to do and so I think it would be selfish of me to really put myself out there again after things that have happened recently."



She concluded, "Just for the sake of my mental sanity, you should not bring your last relationship's problems onto your next one. I am not ready yet, but I feel like sometime soon."



Blake's attorney told E! News earlier this month, "Blake's case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged."



Blake also told the website that the case was dismissed within a month and Hayley "signed the affidavit." He also noted that he's still "in contact" with his ex today.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS star Blake Robertson has denied claims he abused his ex-fiancee Hayley Hendrich."The character assassination attempt has been unprecedented this past week," Blake said in a Wednesday, July 22 Instagram post."I've been watching podcasts and seeing some of these interviews, and I'm like, 'Wait, that's not even how it happened -- remotely!' So I'll get my chance to speak on it eventually and you guys are going to learn a lot."He added, "Just remember there are two sides to every story and right now mine is not being heard. So, wait until you have the full story to make your mind up."In the meantime, Blake insisted that he absolutely does "not condone any violence at all toward women or towards men."He continued, "I have no problem taking full accountability for the things that I need to, but also, I am going to shed light on some stuff that you guys might not have known and you'll be able to go, 'I might be able to see what this guy is saying.'"Blake asked people to "stay tuned" because he's going to be "bringing the real tea" behind the scenes."Trust me, you're going to want to see," he concluded.Blake stars on Season 4 of : Marry or Move On, which premiered July 15 on Netflix.The show, which features Blake and his then-girlfriend Hayley, taped in Spring 2025.Blake and Hayley got engaged on the show, but they experienced many ups and downs in their relationship and then Blake was arrested in October 2025, Us Weekly reported According to court documents obtained by Us, Blake was arrested in Nacogdoches, TX, for assault.Blake was booked with a Class C misdemeanor, which, in Texas, typically results in a fine and no jail time.Hayley reportedly decided not to press charges against Blake, who alleged in an interview with Page Six that he acted in "self-defense.""Placing hands on someone, that is something that I do not take lightly at all," Blake said, denying the allegations against him.Hayley told Us on Tuesday, July 21 that it's been "very hard" to watch unfold on TV and "relive everything" that happened."It's been really hard just because there were certain decisions that I made regarding that whole situation," Hayley said."I feel like I'm absolutely ready to turn the next page. I do feel like I still have some healing to do and so I think it would be selfish of me to really put myself out there again after things that have happened recently."She concluded, "Just for the sake of my mental sanity, you should not bring your last relationship's problems onto your next one. I am not ready yet, but I feel like sometime soon."Blake's attorney told E! News earlier this month, "Blake's case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged."Blake also told the website that the case was dismissed within a month and Hayley "signed the affidavit." He also noted that he's still "in contact" with his ex today. THE ULTIMATUM MORE THE ULTIMATUM NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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