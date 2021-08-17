BBC One is giving a glimpse of the new film The Trick.

The network shared photos for the conspiracy thriller Tuesday featuring Jason Watkins as Philip Jones, a former professor and director of climate research at the University of East Anglia.

The new movie explores how Jones (Watkins) found himself at the center of "an international media storm, and the victim of cyberterrorism" in 2009.

"With time running out against an unseen enemy, The Trick looks at the potentially devastating consequences to humanity from climate change denial; how a media storm undermined public confidence in the science and how the concept of 'truth' took a back seat -- causing us to lose a decade of action," an official synopsis reads.

The film also features Victoria Hamilton, George MacKay, Jerome Flynn, Adrian Edmondson, Aneirin Hughes, Pooky Quesnel, Richard Elfyn and Rhashan Stone.

The Trick is written by Owen Sheers and directed by Pip Broughton. Ben Irving serves as executive producer, with Adrian Bate as producer.

The Trick will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the fall.