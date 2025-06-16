The Traitors is set to return for a fourth season with a new lineup of familiar faces on Peacock in early 2026.
The competitive murder-mystery game will once again be hosted again by Alan Cumming.
The following reality TV shows will all be represented on the upcoming season of The Traitors: The Bachelor, Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars, Love Island USA, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives franchise, Survivor and Top Chef.
The 23 contestants appearing on The Traitors include The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Dubai alum Caroline Stanbury, The Bachelor's Season 23 star Colton Underwood, NFL player Jason Kelce's mother Donna "Mama" Kelce, and The Real Housewives of New YorkCity alum Dorinda Medley.
Joining the cast will also be singer and songwriter Eric Nam, Big Brother Season 14 winner Ian Terry, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, Survivor: The Amazon and Survivor: All-Stars castaway Rob Cesternino, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, and former Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas.
Love Island USA: Aftersun alum Maura Higgins is also in the cast, as well as actor Michael Rapaport, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Monet X Change, and Survivor: San Juan del Sur winner and Survivor: Winners at War castaway Natalie Anderson.
Rounding out the cast will be three more celebrities: Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski, Big Brother alum Tiffany Mitchell, and Survivor 44 winner Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho.
Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, 23 contestants will gather together to compete in a series of missions with the goal of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.
"The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game," according to Peacock.
Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.
"Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game," Peacock teased.
"If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money."
As previously announced, The Traitors has already been renewed for a fifth season. All episodes of Season 1 through Season 3 are currently available to stream on Peacock.
Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen and Alan Cumming serve as executive producers. The show is being produced by Studio Lambert.
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.