'The Traitors' new non-celebrity version to air on NBC this fall
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/13/2026
The Traitors is coming to NBC with an entire cast of non-celebrities this fall.
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NBC has announced the new version of The Traitors will air on Thursday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall.
Each episode will be one-hour long.
An official premiere date and cast announcement will be released at a later date.
In the brand new iteration of The Traitors -- which NBC is billing as a "civilian edition" -- Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming will open the doors of the famous ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans
Once inside the castle, Alan will ask the contestants, "Are you a Faithful? Or are you a Traitor?"
The show will feature contestants gathering together to compete in a series of missions with the goal of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.
Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.
"Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game," NBC teased.
If the Faithful contestants manage to banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize money. But if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
The spinoff of Peacock's The Traitors was first announced in August 2025.
"We're excited to bring along The Traitors' highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers," NBC executive Sharon Vuong shared in a press release last summer.
"With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch."
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Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, the producers of both the Peacock and NBC versions, added that The Traitors has "proven itself as one of the most gripping and talked-about reality competition shows in the world."
"We're thrilled to be working with NBC to open up the experience to a new group of civilian players, whose stories and strategies will make the gameplay even more unpredictable -- and, we hope, even more addictive for viewers," he continued.
This fall marks the first time a U.S. iteration of The Traitors will not feature any celebrities at all.
The Traitors originally premiered on Peacock in 2023 with a mix of celebrity and non-celebrity contestants.
The show then shifted to exclusively starring celebrities, reality TV stars and other notable figures for Season 3 and 4.
Season 4 wrapped in February with Love Island alum Rob Rausch, a Traitor, being crowned the sole winner, taking home a prize of $220,800.
Prior casts have featured a variety of fan-favorite television personalities, including alums of Big Brother, Survivor and The Bachelorette.
Peacock has already renewed The Traitors for a fifth season.
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In addition to Stephen and Alan, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, and Tim Harcourt will be serving as executive producers. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.