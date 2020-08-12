The Tiny Chef of social media and YouTube fame is getting a new series that will air on Nickelodeon.

The network has given a series order to The Tiny Chef Show, a working title. The project comes from Imagine Kids+Family and Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

The Tiny Chef, created by Rachel Larsen, Ozi Akturk and Adam Reid, is a 6.5 inches tall stop-motion animated character who makes plant-based dishes. The character was introduced on Instagram in 2018 and has developed a following.

The series will premiere on Nickelodeon's preschool platforms in the U.S. as well as Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. stations internationally.

Imagine Entertainment chairmen Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are executive producing along with Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber, Kristen Bell, Morgan Sackett and Larsen, Akturk and Reid for Tiny Chef Productions.

"We have worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, and we could not be more excited to also now work with the tiniest! The Chef and his team have created a vibrant, inclusive, and community-based world and we at Imagine are thrilled to share it with audiences big and small," Howard and Grazer said in a joint statement.