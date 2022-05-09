'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
UPI News Service, 05/09/2022
Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series The Terminal List.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared first-look photos for the action-thriller series Monday featuring Chris Pratt.
The Terminal List is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. The series follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed and wiped out on a mission. After he returns home, James begins to question his memories of the event.
Amazon released a teaser trailer for the show in March that shows James (Pratt) confronting a prisoner.
Antoine Fuqua serves as director and executive producer, with David DiGilio as writer and co-executive producer.
The Terminal List premieres July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
The series marks Pratt's first TV role since Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. The actor is also known for playing Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.