Morales, Underwood, Kloots, Gbajabiamila and O'Connell will return for the new season.
Morales and Gbajabiamila joined The Talk in Season 12, while Kloots and O'Connell were made co-hosts in Season 11 following the exits of Sharon Osbourne, Elaine Welteroth and Carrie Ann Inaba.
Kloots and Underwood discussed the cast shakeups in an interview with People in January.
"Even through all the changes that we've had here, it's just been a wonderful place to be and I've been so grateful to be here," Kloots said.
"It's always fun when you're somewhere where you can work with people you love," Underwood added. "We have the right team for right now. It's a positive affirmation that we're doing in the right direction."
